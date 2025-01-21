The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration over an executive order seeking to deny citizenship status for children born in the United States to non-citizens.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in New Hampshire by a group of civil rights and immigrants’ rights advocates, accuses the Trump administration of flouting the Constitution, congressional intent and longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent with the executive order the president signed Monday saying the government will no longer issue citizenship documents to the U.S.-born children of people who are in the U.S. either temporarily or unlawfully.

The order would effectively end birthright citizenship, which is the longstanding principle that every child born in the U.S. is a citizen, for certain children. It relies on a different interpretation of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

President Trump’s executive order says citizenship is not automatic if a child’s mother was not lawfully present. The order is not retroactive and applies only to persons who are born within the United States after 30 days from the date of the order.

“Denying citizenship to U.S.-born children is not only unconstitutional — it’s also a reckless and ruthless repudiation of American values,” said Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU and lead attorney in the case, in a written statement.

“Birthright citizenship is part of what makes the United States the strong and dynamic nation that it is. This order seeks to repeat one of the gravest errors in American history, by creating a permanent subclass of people born in the U.S. who are denied full rights as Americans. We will not let this attack on newborns and future generations of Americans go unchallenged.”

The ACLU, state chapters in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the Asian Law Caucus, State Democracy Defenders Fund and the Legal Defense Fund, joined with the ACLU of Maine in filing the case.

Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship was among dozens that he signed after being sworn in as president Monday. The order follows up on a key promise Trump made during his campaign. Other legal challenges to the order are also expected as experts have disputed whether Trump has the authority to unilaterally change the policy.

This story will be updated.

