The Bruins placed Mark Kastelic on injured reserved and called up two veterans from Providence prior to their trip to New Jersey for a game against the Devils on Wednesday.

The Bruins brought up forwards Max Jones and Patrick Brown. The 26-year-old Jones was expected to be a regular part of the Boston roster when he was signed to a two-year deal worth $1 million a season but he missed most of training camp with a groin injury and he struggled out of the gate. He was eventually shipped to Providence. He has picked up his play recently, with four goals in his last eight games. Jones has played 262 NHL games, all but four with the Anaheim Ducks. In his four games with the Bruins, he took four minor penalties.

The team release did not specify what Kastelic’s injury is, but two games last week with an apparent concussion. He returned in the Bruins’ 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday, but was hit by Macklin Celebrini and did not play in the third period.

FOR MUCH OF Matt Poitras’ short NHL career, the Bruins have hesitated to put him on a top line with either Brad Marchand or David Pastrnak.

He has mostly played with a rotating collection of third-line wings, so he didn’t have to face the top-caliber defenders the top six forwards face.

Boston needed a spark after Saturday’s disappointing loss to Ottawa, so interim coach Joe Sacco moved Poitras up with Marchand and Charlie Coyle. Elias Lindholm, who has struggled offensively, moved to the third line.

The new trio struggled to find rhythm early, but when the Bruins needed a goal late, delivered. With Boston trailing 3-2 approaching the midway point of the third, Marchand got the puck along the right-wing boards. Poitras was already scanning the zone before Marchand fed him along the goal line.

Poitras caught the pass on his forehand, switched to his backhand and snapped a pass to Coyle, who one-timed it by Yarolslav Askarov with 10:38 remaining to tie the game.

Poitras found Coyle again for the go-ahead goal on the rush with 5:49 left. As Poitras gained the line, two Shark defensemen converged toward him. He backhanded the puck to Coyle, who fired the puck toward the net from a difficult angle on the right side of the net. It wasn’t a shot per se. It was putting the puck into a high-danger place and hoping good things would happen.

The puck hit Askarov in the left leg and bounced down to the ice where Askarov accidentally pushed it over the goal line with his right leg.

Sacco was encouraged by the early results.

“With Matty, we were looking for someone to help transport the puck through the neutral zone and on their goal he did that,” Sacco said. “He came through the zone with some speed and kicked it over to Charlie and Charlie ends up scoring. … Defensively Matty was good tonight. I liked the balance of that line tonight. Hopefully, it’s something they can build off of.”

Poitras has three points in three games since he was called up from Providence last week.

“Potsy is a great player. He’s still so young and finding his way. Every little bit he’s up here you gain experience. You can slowly see him getting better and better and better and confident,” Coyle said. “It can be overwhelming, but you don’t really sense that from him. He’s a guy who’s quietly confident in a good way. And he’s skilled. He can hang on to the puck and he sees the plays. He’s very smart. …He was a big, big part tonight. That’s what we need from them.”

