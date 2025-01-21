In an effort to reign in coastal pollution and protect fisheries, Brunswick is rolling out rules regulating lawn treatment and pesticide use.

For much of last summer, Ashley Charleson, Brunswick’s environmental planner, worked to tighten the shoreline protection overlay (SPO) in preparation for the town’s new Climate Action Plan.

Brunswick resident Abbie Sewall, eager to present a draft pesticide ordinance, could not proceed until the SPO zoning was ironed out.

Unable to keep still, her working group took that time to mobilize support from the town Marine Resources Committee (MRC) and Conservation Commission, preparing to advance when the opportunity presented itself.

Related Brunswick eyes ordinance to restrict pesticides

Now, it’s time.

The coalition has embraced a piecemeal approach to protecting marine ecosystems, translating the restrictive language that already applies to the town’s aquifer protection zone — from Jordan Avenue to parts of River Road — into the 250-foot shoreline zone.

Advertisement

To mitigate stormwater pollution, the goal is to create setbacks where only products approved by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) are allowed.

Given Brunswick’s topography — including 66 miles of coastline with mud flats, deep gullies and prominent coastal bluffs — Dan Devereaux, the town’s coastal resource manager, used GIS data to understand what areas should be top priority.

If everything goes according to plan, 1,145 properties within the shoreline zone will transition to cleaner lawn care later this spring.

“It’s a matter of copying and pasting existing language,” Devereaux said. “Doing so protects our natural resources and working waterfront — an irreplaceable part of our economy and cultural heritage.”

Devereaux, who has worked for the town for over 25 years, noted that while algal blooms have existed for a long time, they have recently become more damaging to ecosystems. He pointed to the 2022 clam die-off as a notable instance, which affected 15 acres and caused fishermen to lose $250,000 in revenue.

“I’m not a scientist or a biologist,” Devereaux said. “But what I’ve seen and learned about the persistence of these substances in our environment is quite concerning. We’ve got to do something about it.”

Advertisement

It started out as concerns from the fishing community

The project dates back to 2021, when Cody Gillis, a pogie fisherman, voiced concerns after noticing an increasing number of lawn care company trucks arriving in people’s yards.

He filed a memo advocating stricter restrictions on properties abutting the marine environment that read: “My livelihood as a fisherman and a clam digger is at severe risk if the town continues to ignore shoreline chemical use.”

The issue, however, gained little traction until others joined along.

“For fishermen, water quality is crucial,” said Kelly Punch, Mere Point Oyster catering and events manager. “High levels of bacteria in the water render shellfish toxic. Rain runoff carries pollutants such as fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides into the ocean, threatening the ecosystems that sustain our supply. It’s essential to consider whether the substances we apply to our lawns are the ones we would be comfortable ingesting ourselves.”

Devereaux explained how pests like ants can become a problem during droughts, leading to increased use of pesticides. He used the analogy of a solid sponge under a running faucet. When rain finally arrives, the ground has no time to absorb the water, causing it to carry pollutants into nearby creeks, rivers and, ultimately, the ocean.

Brunswick’s sandplain topography exacerbates this. After heavy rainfall, pesticides infiltrate shellfish tissue and fertilizers cause nuisance algal blooms, which suffocate marine life.

Advertisement

Using drone technology, Devereaux has traced the cause of algal blooms to farm pastures or private properties. But it’s not always that easy.

“Sometimes it’s a leaky septic tank,” Devereaux said. “If that’s the case, great, we can fix it. But most of the time, it’s a game of Guess Who.”

A case for the economy and public health

Presenting to the Rivers and Coastal Water Commission on Dec. 18, 2024, Devereaux underscored how Maine’s heritage industries — fishing, logging, shipbuilding and farming — are the bedrock of many communities.

He noted that Brunswick is one of the state’s top five softshell clam ports and the most valuable quahog port.

“As of 2023, Brunswick’s marine economy had a total economic value of roughly $6.68 million. If stormwater pollution is curbed, the town will account for 33.4% of the state’s projected annual fishing revenue of $20 million by 2028,” he said.

Economics was not the only factor he used to persuade the audience.

Advertisement

New data collected by the state’s Environmental Working Group recently found more than 1,400 pesticides contain active ingredients that meet Maine’s definition for PFAS, or “forever chemicals.”

“Synthetic pesticides have serious public health risks,” Devereaux said. “They can get ingested through shellfish consumption — consider the Freeport Oyster Festival recall last summer — and recreational swimming.”

The commission unanimously backed the proposal, with members like Sue Stableford disturbed by pesticides’ impact on human health. Like others, she enjoys swimming at Simpson’s Point but has become more cautious in an era of beach closures.

Prioritizing environmental health over aesthetics

Embracing sustainable land management practices is also a factor in the proposal.

Devereaux pointed to the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust’s Crystal Spring Farm property as an example of how setbacks, like riparian buffers, can help prevent surface runoff.

“I understand people want a clear view of the water,” Devereaux said. “But sometimes it’s better to prioritize environmental health over aesthetics. Planting shrubs by the water can make a difference.”

Advertisement

Some municipalities that have passed pesticide ordinances, like Portland, enforce them through advisory committees or by deferring the task to the code enforcement officer. Others either levy fines for violations or counter the wrongdoing with educational outreach.

In Brunswick, Devereaux envisions a swift transition in which property owners in the SPO are given educational resources to replace their garden products with OMRI alternatives.

If homeowners encounter an invasive issue, they can (hypothetically) apply for a town waiver to request professional spot treatment. More extensive properties, like Mere Creek Golf Course, will receive guidance on embracing the transition feasibly.

In terms of enforcement, obedience would require voluntary compliance. Unless a neighbor or fisherman directly reports someone, it’s a matter of trust.

“Our goal is to present to the Town Council in February and adopt these changes 30 days after approval (March),” Devereaux said. “It’s important to put these protective practices to use before the next growing season.”

Questions were raised about accessibility to organic alternatives, enforcement and education outreach campaigns at the Planning Board workshop on Jan. 14, prompting a follow-up session on Jan. 28 to clarify the concerns further.

Advertisement

Nuisance algal bloom in Middle Bay

Despite the delay, Sewall and Devereaux have continued collaborating and are focused on timely concerns.

In December, a nuisance algal bloom emerged on the east side of Middle Bay, affecting a productive clam flat.

This situation alarmed clammers, as the thick cover depleted the oxygen in the water, altering the sediment chemistry beneath the bloom and jeopardizing the species’ survival.

Upon discovering the situation, Devereaux notified the nonprofit Friends of Casco Bay (FOCB), which has since assisted with site monitoring.

“The same way you might apply cow manure or Miracle-Gro to nourish plants, nitrogen works as a fertilizer for plant growth,” said Ivy Frignoca, FOCB baykeeper. “In freshwater systems, phosphorus encourages algal blooms, which can be beneficial, while nitrogen serves a similar purpose in saltwater. When nutrient levels are too high, nuisance algal blooms occur.”

Algae are crucial for supporting marine life under balanced conditions. However, by forming dense and persistent covers, they can suffocate ecosystems and induce stress.

Advertisement

“We are often fortunate to have cooperative landowners eager to resolve the situation,” said Frignoca, voicing FOCB’s support of the proposed Brunswick ordinance. “Having restrictive language to eliminate these problems in the first place is important because it’s often not a sole contributor but a collective issue.”

Related Environmental group recruits Brunswick residents in fight to protect bay

An upcoming chance for public input

Having lived in various coastal towns, Sewall has never participated in local politics, but her deep spiritual connection to Brunswick purportedly compelled her to help maintain its “coastal charm.”

Piecing together the draft ordinance, she analyzed similar ones passed by municipalities such as Ogunquit, South Portland, Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Hallowell and Blue Hill.

“Eldredge Lumber removed chemicals from their shelves, and their bottom line improved,” Sewall said. “If six other towns, including Maine’s largest city, can do it, then so can we.”

Although she supports a town-wide ordinance, protecting the SPO and Brunswick’s coastal waters as a first step is what she views as an entry point for further action.

Brunswick resident Lea Carnevali expressed a similar sentiment.

Advertisement

“What drew me to Maine was its landscape,” Carnevali said. “I love walking by the water. As I’ve learned more about toxic runoff and algae blooms, I’ve realized that my dog probably shouldn’t be going in many of the lakes and rivers we frequent, and that’s depressing.”

Carnevali likened the transition from traditional garden products to the shift many companies have made from plastic to paper, emphasizing that “it requires time and sacrifice, but the benefits are worth it.”

Emily Coffin, Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association seafood and fisheries coordinator, agreed.

“Lobsters cannot survive in warm and polluted water,” Coffin said. “We need to do everything we can to protect an already vulnerable habitat so that my children’s children can grow up on the back of a lobster boat like I did.”

Area residents will soon be able to express their opinions on the issue. Sewall and Devereaux welcome proponents and challengers, stating that “all feedback is good feedback.”

If the Planning Board is satisfied with the edits on Jan. 28, the proposal will be included in the Feb. 18 council agenda. A public hearing to determine adoption will be held on March 3.

Copy the Story Link