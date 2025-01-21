York County Audubon offers

bird studies scholarship

The Maine Young Birders Club, in partnership with York County Audubon and Friends of Hog Island, announced a scholarship opportunity for a young birder to attend the Coastal Maine Bird Studies for Teens program on Hog Island in June. According to a news release, the scholarship will cover 100% of the recipient’s cost to attend the birding program.

The Coastal Maine Bird Studies for Teens program, wrote organizers in an email, “is an immersive, six-day, five-night experience taking place from June 15 through June 20. This opportunity allows passionate young birders to work alongside some of the country’s leading birders and ornithologists, learning about field identification, bird ecology, and conservation. The program offers hands-on experience with Audubon’s seabird restoration efforts and a visit to Eastern Egg Rock to observe puffins during their breeding season (weather and sea conditions permitting).”

The scholarship application, along with complete program details and instructions, is available at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org. The application deadline is Feb. 19, 2025.

Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 17 to apply. In return for the scholarship, the recipient will be asked to submit a short summary of their trip and the lessons learned.

For full program details, visit hogisland.audubon.org/programs/bird-studies-teens.

The Maine Young Birders Club, according to Audubon officials, aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for teens in Maine to explore birds and nature through birding-related events and activities. The club encourages young people to develop a deep connection with the natural world by empowering them to study and enjoy birds.

Estate planning session

at Graves Library

Graves Memorial Library in Kennebunk will host an informational session on the fundamentals of estate planning on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The discussion is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The workshop, according to a news release, is for anyone seeking the peace of mind that comes with an estate plan but unsure where to begin.

Attorney Erin Sherman, founder of Treehouse Legal in Kennebunk, will walk participants through the essential components of an estate plan, such as what documents are typically included, how to address the needs of both minor and adult children and the key differences between a will and a trust. By the end of the session, guests will have a clearer understanding of which estate planning tools are best suited to their family’s needs, as well as resources to help take the next steps. A question-and-answer portion will be held at the end of the session to address specific questions.

Sherman focuses on estate planning and business planning. With eight years of experience, Sherman holds a bachelor of science in sustainable design and a juris doctor degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A resident of Kennebunk, Sherman launched Treehouse Legal in 2022 with a mission to make legal assistance more accessible.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Winnie-The-Pooh Day

set for Jan. 30

National Winnie-The-Pooh Day is in January. Kennebunk Free Library will celebrate on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffie for a short storytime and make some crafts worthy of the Hundred Acre Wood. Honey treats will be available. No registration is required.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Artists invited

to submit artwork

The Art Guild of the Kennebunks welcomes artists to submit their work to be juried into the guild established in 1980.

“Joining the Art Guild of the Kennebunks gives artists a way to enjoy the company of other artists in our creative community” said Judith Kinsman Arneson, membership chairperson, in a news release. “It is also a way to present and sell your artwork in exhibits sponsored by the guild and find inspiration in the many opportunities the guild presents to its members.”

The jurying process: Go to the AGK website, www.artguildofthekennebunks.com, and fill out an application form. Send biographical information and a non-refundable check for $35 to Art Guild of the Kennebunks, P.O. Box 2658, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, by Monday, April 14.

Artists should submit five pieces in one medium that best represents them as an artist. Jurying date is Saturday, April 19. Drop off artwork on Saturday, April 19 at noon at the Brick Store Museum Program Center, 4 Dane St., Kennebunk. The building is located behind the museum. Art should be picked up at 3 p.m. the same day. Artists selected to become members of the guild will be notified by mail in seven to 10 days.

All media is acceptable, including oil, watercolor, pastel, pen and ink, pencil, sculpture and mixed media. Paintings must be professionally framed for hanging.

For more information, about contact Judith Kinsman Arneson, membership chairperson, at 207-229-9659.

Democracy Cooperative

opens at Lafayette Center

The Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel has a new home — the Democracy Cooperative (or Co-op) at 2 Storer St., Unit 111, in the Lafayette Center in Kennebunk.

Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel officers, volunteers, and supporters gathered for an open house on Jan. 12, to see and experience the new space.

According to a news release, in addition to serving as the organization’s office space — with its focus on local and state politics — the Co-op will be a hub for outreach and activism in the local community and for other Democrats in York County. Some small groups that will utilize the space include local state legislators, community conversation groups, focus groups, campaign teams, book clubs and more.

“The Democracy Co-op offers a workplace where the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel can build on the activism and energy expressed in 2024 and protect the values and freedoms Democrats and others hold dear in our democracy,” said Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel Chair Penny Gruen.

For the immediate future, the meeting space will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. Office managers are Dean Thomas and Steve Sawyer.

To reserve space or to volunteer for Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel activities, call 207-569-0001.

James Taylor covered

in Kennebunkport

The monthly concert series Mid-Week Music continues on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. with a show of James Taylor covers. Jim O’Neil and Dana Pearson will play a couple dozen tunes recorded by the Boston-born Taylor, who has racked up six Grammy Awards over his nearly 60-year career. Their set list will include hits like “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People,” and “Sweet Baby James.”

Mid-Week Music concerts take place at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St.

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207-967- 2751.

The next show in the series will held March 12, when Pearson will be joined by Don Wessels for a concert of country music, old and new.

Historic painting on view

Feb. 1 at Brick Store Museum

Nearly a year ago, the Brick Store Museum hosted a “March Madness” competition, during which museum visitors voted for their favorite piece of art from the museum’s list of conservation projects. In April 2024, the museum announced the winner of the vote: a painting of the Kennebunk-built ship, Neva, painted in watercolor on paper nearly 200 years ago.

The Neva was the first vessel to be launched by William Lord, of Kennebunk, in 1832. The contract for building the ship went to George W. Bourne and his partner of Henry Kingsbury, at the shipyard located behind what is now known as the Wedding Cake House. The vessel was 80 feet long at the keel, 18 feet deep, and about 25 feet wide. In the painting, the Neva is seen leaving the port at Le Havre, France, in 1833. Details include several people waving at the ship from a dock, with another ship in port in the distance.

A Maine-based conservator worked on the Neva portrait for nearly seven months due to the lengthy repairs and conservation to its paper backing and paint loss. The work was made possible by donations from interested community members through the museum’s Barry-Bodman Fund. In December 2024, the painting was returned to the museum completely conserved and ready to be viewed by the public. The work will be on special exhibit for the public to view starting Feb. 1.

To learn more about the Neva and the artwork conservation process, visit the Brick Store Museum’s “Museum Telegram” blog at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round, and celebrates Free February by offering free admission to all during the entire month of February.

January Storytime at

Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library announced upcoming dates for Storytime. Storytime features stories, songs, and fun with Miss Maria. Participants will get to say hello to puppet friend, Ami, the bunny.

On most Mondays in January, at 10 a.m., Storytime will be held in Hank’s Room at the library. Because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Storytime will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Remaining Storytime dates: Jan. 27.

Library schedules

Thursday Family Fun Play

On Thursday mornings in January, Kennebunk Free Library will bring out the toys for a library play date. All programs are scheduled for 10 to 11:15 a.m., however, friends are welcome to come and go as they please. Thursday Family Fun Play is for children ages 0-5 and their grown-ups. No registration is required. Upcoming Thursday Family Fun Play dates: Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.

Thursday Family Fun Play is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 207-985-2173, ext. 108 or email ys@kennebunklibrary.org.

Interact Club

clothing drive

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will serve as a collection site for the Middle School of the Kennebunk Interact Club’s Spread the Warmth Clothing Drive. The library will are accept clean, gently used clothing items in good condition, in any size or style, until Jan. 31.

Donations should be delivered to the Children’s Department, where there is a collection box located in front of the fireplace in the Mural Room. The Interact Club seeks winter clothing, including coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, gloves, winter boots and other warm garments.

All donations will be given to Kennebunk Cares Closet and Maine Needs.

Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Vets group offers

Wednesday coffee

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044 has launched free-coffee Wednesdays to all veterans. Chapter 1044 is located at 508 Elm St. in Biddeford (basement of American Legion Post 26). Chapter meetings are held on the first Sunday of each month and begin at 1:30 p.m.

Those who served in the past, or are currently serving, are welcomed to the Wednesday coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. Veterans need simply to show military ID or wear an item that identifies their service, and the coffee is on Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044. Tables will be set up with board games and a veteran service officer will be available to answer questions on veterans’ benefits or to help file a claim for disability through the VA system. The service is also available to spouses of veterans.

For more information, contact Joseph Armstrong, chapter president, at 207-494-9287 or visit www.vva1004maine.org.

Maple expert to present

at workshops for beginners

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is collaborating with several local organizations in York and Androscoggin counties to present a series of maple sugaring workshops for beginners and small-scale producers in January and February. There is also an online option hosted by the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association.

All of the programs, according to a news release, are designed for backyard and homestead-scale systems that require a limited initial investment in equipment. Discussions will include identifying and tapping trees, collecting and boiling sap, as well as filtering, grading and canning syrup.

On Feb. 1, the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association will host Backyard Maple Sugaring from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the York County Extension Office, 45 Kennebunk Road in Alfred. The day-long workshop is developed to give participants a more in-depth overview of the sugaring process.

The morning session will include demonstrations and discussions by UMaine Extension Maple Industry Educator Jason Lilley and several established maple syrup producers. The afternoon will include a tour of a local sugarhouse to highlight how they got started and demonstrate the sap processing equipment that they use. The cost of the workshop is $18 and includes a how-to guide. Visit the event webpage to register.

The remaining workshops, which do not include a sugarhouse tour, are scheduled to last approximately two hours and will be held at Massabesic Adult Education in Waterboro on Jan. 30 and Lewiston Adult Education in Lewiston on Feb. 4. Registration information for the events will be announced soon.

For more information, contact jason.lilley@maine.edu.

Seaglass Chorale

rehearsals at St. David’s

Seaglass Chorale invites interested singers to its rehearsals that are scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk. No audition is required.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a non-auditioned adult choral group of 60 voices. The chorale represents about 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco and other regional venues.

St. David’s is located at 138 York St., Kennebunk. For more information on Seaglass Chorale, joining the chorale or making a donation, visit gwww.seaglasschorale.org.

Family storytime

at Graves Library

Graves Library will host Friday family storytime in the Community Room every Friday at 10 a.m. and invites patrons to Stay & Play at 10:45 a.m. The program includes stories, finger plays, and songs.

After story time, participants are invited to stop at the hands-on stations that are always open: Puzzle Cubes, View-Master, Coloring Crafts, Legos, I Spy Terrarium, and more. Participants can also try the themed Counting Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win a prize.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 and ask for the Junior Room or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Amateur Radio Society

meets at The New School

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Astro Society

hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Land trust nature

walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The 2025 walk schedule is subject to change with notice.

For more information and to register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Legion Post 74

schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. Legion Post 74 participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Chess Club Tuesdays

at Graves Library

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library hosts Chess Club meetings every Tuesday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Dow Room. Whether a seasoned player or just starting out, the club welcomes all levels of players.

Players are invited to bring their own chess board or feel free to use one of library’s. The event provides an opportunity to engage in friendly matches, sharpen skills, and learn more about this timeless game from fellow chess lovers.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

York County Amateur

Radio Club meetings

The York County Amateur Radio Club meets on the first Sunday of each month from September to June. The meetings begin at 2:45 p.m. at the Wells town offices at 208 Sanford Road.

All are welcome and membership is open to all. A ham radio license is not required. The club promotes amateur radio knowledge, offers educational programs, and organizes special events. For more information, visit w1yca.org.

Legion Post 159

meeting schedule

Monthly meetings of American Legion Post 159 are held on the first Thursday of the month. Meeting dates for 2025: Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.

All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcomed to attend. Legion Post 169 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2400.

