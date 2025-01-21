Transition to a new recovery center, potential changes in the sheriff’s office contract deputy program and other matters, like upcoming contract negotiations, were discussed by York County Commissioners Jan. 15 as part of early fiscal year budget talks.

It may be winter still – and just under six months before York County government’s new fiscal year begins July 1, but next year’s spending plan is on the minds of the five-member board and of York County Manager Greg Zinser, who told commissioners that day he would soon be seeking initial requests from department heads. From there, Zinser will formulate a proposal for county commissioners, who conduct a review, vote, and pass the spending plan on to a citizen budget board for their review, a public hearing, and vote.

As of late January, the current $25.1 million budget approved for the year that began July 1, 2024, is on track, Zinser told commissioners.

“Everything is right in line,” said Zinser. “We are running slightly under budget.”

Commissioner Donna Ring initiated a conversation about the contract deputy program – currently there are five contract deputies, whereby municipalities contract with the county for the services of a deputy for 40 hours a week; some contract for two deputies, for 80 hours coverage.

“Each town wants a different contract,” said Ring, which she said can be cumbersome. Ring, who worked for the Sheriff’s Office for many years prior to retirement and running for elected office, noted the importance of law enforcement services.

“The rural towns look to us for law enforcement,” she said.

York County Sheriff William King agreed the contracts can be “very cumbersome.” But he noted should the dynamics change completely, his department could not financially absorb all of the contracted deputies.

Commissioner Richard Clark said the municipalities in his district, Kittery, York, Eliot, Ogunquit and Wells, pay one-third of the county taxes, support their own police departments and are asked to support the towns that don’t have law enforcement agencies.

“I think people who want police services should stand up and pay for them,” he said.

“We’ve had this conversation for many years, and I understand, but we’ve got to stop pitting urban versus rural,” Ring said. Ring, whose district includes five rural towns and the city of Sanford, said the York County Jail’s inmate makeup includes more people from urban municipalities with police departments than do rural communities, noted the District Attorney’s Office serves all of York County and said the first responder training center and recovery center being built will be used by people county wide.

Commissioner Justin Chenette said both Ring and Clark make good points and that he has communities in his district that straddle the urban/rural line. “What I’m missing is the blueprint and analysis … and what that looks like,” Chenette said. “We need the data. I need to see the plan or a draft of what that looks like.”

Zinser, the county manager, said he believes in some semblance of contract deputy program.

He noted some larger rural towns like Lebanon have chosen not to introduce a contract deputy program but have a hefty number of calls for service.

King said he’s been told that populations in the largely rural lake towns triple during the summer months, and said Lebanon has numerous marijuana dispensaries along Route 202, and there are mass gathering events like mud runs, drawing in many people and calls for service. If a two-person call transpired in Lebanon, sometimes the nearest deputy is in a contract town, and so that deputy is dispatched to where the trouble is. The contract towns are not required to pay when their deputy is away on such a call – but they want their deputy there, in their community.

King said he understands Clark’s point, but noted “we all want a safe York County.”

There were no decisions, but there was conversation that a standardized document for contracts could alleviate some of the stress and juggling. There was brief discussion that one area of the contracts that could be looked at is providing “a deputy” not a specific individual, as is the current case.

In other budget discussions, Zinser told commissioners the Layman Way recovery program would likely shutter around June 30 in anticipation of the new 58-bed recovery center opening in 2026. York County government currently supports the Layman Way program with $1.2 million in annual funding and Zinser said it is important to keep that figure in the budget to help cover any gaps in MaineCare reimbursements and startup costs at the new recovery center. The Layman Way Center, located in a separate building on the grounds of York County Jail, is operated by York County Shelter Programs, in collaboration with the county.

Zinser said business at the York County Registry of Deeds is picking up, with revenues at $150,000 to $200,000 more than in the same period last year.

There was discussion about the new first responder training center, which could come online as soon as December, and while a number of courses will be offered, Zinser touched on a potential Emergency Medical Services program in collaboration with York County Community College.

Chenette asked about a possibility of a gap in construction funding for the recovery center – commissioners in December approved a $21.9 million maximum guaranteed price, and earlier approved a $24 million maximum price for the first responder training center.

Zinser said there is potential to reduce the maximum recovery center price by about $2 million through value engineering. And he noted the county has earmarked ARPA funds, opioid settlement funding, some Congressionally Directed Funding, reserves, and more for the projects.

He said commissioners should expect increases in electricity costs in the next fiscal year because the county is nearing the end of a five-year contract.

Zinser noted the county administration will be negotiating two contracts – with the Fraternal Order of Police which represents York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and with the Maine State Employees Association which represents clerical and maintenance personnel while the budget process is ongoing. A contract with the National Correctional Employees Union was settled in 2024.

Tammy Wells is a media specialist with York County Government.

