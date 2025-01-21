Jacoby True made a 3-pointer with 3:22 left to break a tie and added four foul shots down the stretch as Lake Region erased an 11-point first half deficit beat beat the Clippers, 46-40, on Tuesday evening in Yarmouth.
True finished with 12 points and Cooper Smith added 11 for Lake Region (8-6).
Adam Maxwell had 11 points and Bobby Wolff added 10 for Yarmouth (8-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTBROOK 57, BRUNSWICK 43: Kylie Young scored 16 points as the Blue Blazes (7-6) beat the Dragons (7-7) in Westbrook.
Lyla Dunphe added 11 points for Westbrook.
Eva Harvie scored 16 points, Julianna Morin had 13 and Lexi Morin had 12 for Brunswick.
