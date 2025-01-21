A new L.L.Bean outlet, scheduled to open in Biddeford this spring, is a testament to the city’s growth, Mayor Martin Grohman said.

The 14,500-square-foot outlet will open in April or May, located in Biddeford Crossing at 220 Mariner Way, next to Market Basket.

“It’s a testament to Biddeford’s growth and success that we continue to attract marquee retailers like L.L.Bean,” Grohman said. “It’s good for business.”

Retailers like L.L.Bean also help expand the city’s tax base to take some pressure off of single-family homes, Grohman said.

Biddeford Crossing is also home to large retailers like Market Basket, Target, PetSmart and Staples.

L.L. Bean Manager of Public Affairs Jason Sulham said the new location will employ about 30 people.

According to a job posting, the store is expected to reach an annual sales volume between $5 million and $7 million.

The Biddeford store comes after two rounds of recent layoffs in the company. In December, L.L.Bean announced it was laying off 50 to 75 employees at its corporate headquarters, and in April, the company laid off 46 part-time customer service employees.

But Sulham said the company remains strong.

“We’ve already posted advertisements for leadership positions,” he said.

The new L.L.Bean location could be just the first step in expanding Biddeford’s footprint in Maine, Grohman told the Courier/Post.

“I think we’ll continue to see growth in the Biddeford Crossing area,” Grohman said.

The Biddeford store joins three other stores in Maine, with locations in Freeport, Bangor and Ellsworth.

