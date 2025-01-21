The Maine Turnpike Authority is sharing few details about its ongoing search for a new executive director, despite promises to promote transparency and public involvement in the wake of controversy over the stalled Gorham Connector proposal.

Authority officials wouldn’t say how many applications have been received so far or exactly when the search for applicants will close. The lengthy job description, posted on multiple websites last fall, has no application deadline so additional candidates may be considered throughout the process, they said. They wouldn’t provide a hiring timeline.

“A number of highly qualified individuals submitted applications,” Michael Cianchette, authority board chair, said Tuesday in a statement to the Portland Press Herald. “The board is working to schedule final interviews with several candidates. We hope to make a selection in the weeks ahead.”

The search will close “upon selection and final agreement with a candidate,” Cianchette said. “The selected candidate will then be presented for legislative confirmation.”

In the meantime, he said, “we continue to have a strong management team working to keep the turnpike safe and sustainable.”

The authority launched a national search for an executive director after Peter Mills retired in September from a job he held for 13 years, overseeing 400 employees and more than 109 miles of highway stretching from Kittery to Gardiner.

His departure came amid mounting public dissent over the authority’s proposal to spend $331 million to build the 5-mile, four-lane toll highway that would run from the recently rebuilt turnpike Exit 45 in South Portland, through Westbrook and Scarborough, to the Gorham Bypass at Route 114 in Gorham.

Mills, brother of Gov. Janet Mills, announced his departure in June, shortly after the board received a scathing report about administrative problems at the agency. The board appointed Chief Operations Officer Peter Merfeld to serve as interim executive director.

The authority announced in July that it would halt the review of the connector proposal to consider public concerns about the need for a new highway spur, which would impact about 50 landowners, including Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook. Criticism included lack of public involvement in the planning process, which started more than 20 years ago but only last year revealed the preferred route.

“If the project goes forward, (it) would occur after the completion of the public process and consideration of all available information,” the authority said in a news release. “MTA remains committed to transparency, public involvement, and the careful planning necessary to ensure this project meets the needs and expectations of the community.”

The Scarborough Town Council rescinded its support for the proposal in October and opponents of the connector are pressing Gorham and Westbrook officials to do the same.

Opponents also see the search for a new executive director as an opportunity to register continued objections to the connector and call for the dissolution of the authority itself. Established by the Legislature in 1941 to build the turnpike and collect tolls until it was paid off, it was authorized in 1982 to continue operating as it does today.

Myles Smith, a leader of Mainers for Smarter Transportation, said Tuesday that the connector is “overkill” to address commuter traffic congestion. Moreover, he believes the Maine Department of Transportation could handle toll collection on the turnpike, similar to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

“If we let the MTA continue to exist, we run the risk of it making big mistakes,” Smith said. “We believe the proposed expansion to Gorham is one such mistake. We hope that the board takes this opportunity of a leadership change to find a candidate who is willing to take a fresh approach.”

The authority has hired ProSearch, a Portland recruiting firm, to conduct the executive director search. The ad on the MTA and ProSearch websites seeks a person with a master’s or law degree and at least 10 years of experience at a senior leadership level, preferably in an engineering, finance, law, corporate governance, public, legislative, municipal service and/or union environment.

“Candidates should demonstrate a proven track record in management, excellent communication skills, and a strong understanding of public administration, ideally within the transportation sector,” the ad says. “The primary function of the MTA (is) to operate and maintain a toll express highway through its short-term and long-term capital improvement plans.”

Regarding interactions with the public, the ad says the executive director “represents MTA to patrons, media, state and federal authorities, legislators, municipalities, banks, the bond trustee, rating agencies, bondholders, tolling agencies, the public, and other stakeholders in support of meeting the strategic and operational objectives of the (authority).”

Candidates also must have “exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal, including the ability to listen and effectively respond to sensitive inquiries and complaints in a public setting, to make persuasive verbal presentations on controversial, technical and/or complex topics to the public, the media, advocacy groups, regulatory agencies, governmental administrators and legislative bodies.”

Salary will be commensurate with experience and includes a comprehensive benefits package. Mills, a lawyer and former legislator who was 81 at the time he retired, was paid $133,016 annually and did not receive benefits.

