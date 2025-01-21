BRUNSWICK – Virginia Ruth Tucker of Brunswick passed away on Jan. 10, 2025, at the age of 94.

Virginia was one of the original members of The Women of the Air Force Band (WAF) from 1953 to 1956, playing the clarinet. She described it as being the best time of her life.

While in the Air Force she met and married Robert C. Tucker, also in the Air Force, and they had three children together. They lived most of their lives in Edgemont, Calif., until Robert retired, and they returned to Brunswick.

Virginia picked up playing the clarinet again years later with the local town bands in Brunswick and Bath. She also played in a quartet called “The Clarinotes”.

Virginia is survived by her son, Richard Tucker of Fontana, Calif., two daughters, Terry Balderas of Moreno Valley, Calif. and Sheri Bumby of Topsham; three grandsons, Brian Balderas of Riverside, Calif., Wesley Real of Topsham and James Tucker of Redlands, Calif.; two nieces, Jeanne Burton and Susan Coffin, both of Brunswick.

A Celebration of Life with reception to follow will be held on Wednesday, Jan, 22, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Her final resting place will be with her husband Robert at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

