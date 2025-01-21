Police on Monday arrested Vladimir Zintchenko, 50, after he allegedly accessed over 20 vehicles on McKeen Street in Brunswick.

In the early hours of Jan. 20, police said that someone attempted to open a car door, alerting a resident via a cellphone app and prompting a call to Brunswick emergency dispatch. Officers said they then discovered footprints in several driveways that led to multiple cars.

After following the prints and noting other apparent attempts to break into multiple vehicles and a garage, police said they found a man hiding being a tree on Columbia Avenue. They said this man was later identified as Zintchenko.

Some of the stolen property was recovered, police said, and Zintchenko was arrested and is being held without bail at Cumberland County Jail due to pending charges from Portland. He was charged with burglary, theft and violating conditions of release.

He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court in March.

