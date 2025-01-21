The winter sports regular season is winding down, but the drama is only beginning to build.

Scarborough’s teams are well positioned to compete deep into the postseason.

Here’s an overview:

Boys basketball

Scarborough’s boys basketball team was 7-6 and fourth in the Class AA South Heal Points standings at press time following wins last week at Bangor (63-52) and Massabesic (71-39). Adam Fitzgerald led the way against the Rams with 31 points. In the victory over the Mustangs, Carter Blanche had 20 points and Fitzgerald added 18.

The Red Storm go to reigning regional champion Gorham Friday, then host Cheverus Tuesday of next week (see our website for game story).

Girls basketball

On the girls’ side, Scarborough was also 7-6 and fourth after falling at home to Bangor (60-52) and beating visiting Massabesic (51-20). In the loss, Helena Bukarac had 12 points and Ellie Rumelhart addd 10. In the win, Rumelhart and Isabel Freedman led the way with 11 points apiece, while Bukarac added 10.

The Red Storm go to reigning Class AA South champion Gorham Friday, then host defending Class AA state champion Cheverus Tuesday of next week (see our website for game story).

Boys hockey

Scarborough’s boys hockey team was 4-5 and eighth in Class A following a 4-0 loss at Thornton Academy last week.

“We’ve had a grind the past couple weeks and I think we’ve handled it well,” said Red Storm coach Eric Wirsing. “It would be nice to be over .500, but we’ve played some really good teams and learned a lot about what we need to do to get better.”

The Red Storm were at the Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons Thursday, visit York Saturday and return home next Thursday to battle Edward Little.

“We’ve got to mature,” Wirsing said. “I think we have a lot of upside. I think we’re doing the right things. We’ve got to do it on a consistent basis. We have to be able to compete for 45 minutes. If we can do that over the next month or so, I think we’ll put ourselves in a good spot.”

Girls hockey

The Falmouth/Scarborough girls hockey co-op team was 5-11 and fifth following a 10-0 loss at Yarmouth/Freeport and Monday’s 4-1 home loss to Edward Little/Leavitt. Hope Melevsky scored in the second setback.

Falmouth/Scarborough was at Gorham Thursday and welcomes Biddeford Thursday of next week.

Indoor track

On the track, Scarborough’s boys and girls were both second to South Portland in a five-team league meet last weekend.

Monday, at the Fleet Feet Invitational, Scarborough’s Isabella Harmon won the high jump with a top leap of 5 feet, 7.5 inches, which ranks in the national high school top 10 this season.

Swimming

Scarborough’s swim teams were swept at Greely last weekend. The boys were defeated, 62-32, and the girls lost, 50-41.

