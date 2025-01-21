The Maine Marine Patrol is resuming the search for two commercial fishermen reported missing Saturday.

Chester Barrett and his son, Aaron Barrett, were reported missing by a family member when they failed to return to South Addison from Edmunds aboard the scallop fishing boat “Sudden Impact.” The boat left Cobscook Bay State Park for South Addison at around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and marine patrol began searching for the Barretts on Saturday evening. The Coast Guard suspended its search after sunset Sunday and said it would not resume unless it received new information.

The marine patrol, which has temporarily suspended the search twice because of poor visibility, will continue searching on shore and on the water Tuesday, according to a department spokesperson.

On Sunday, local fishermen using sonar were able to locate an object in 160 feet of water near Moose Cove at the mouth of Moose River. Their attempt to recover it Sunday was halted by the Coast Guard for safety concerns, but they are planning to resume Tuesday, according to the marine patrol.

The marine patrol will be on scene during recovery efforts to provide support.

Copy the Story Link