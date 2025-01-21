Two were charged Jan. 17 in Casco after involvement in a police chase, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office statement

Sheriff deputies were conducting traffic enforcement operations on Roosevelt Trail near the intersection of Club Sebago Way in Casco on Jan. 17, when at about 7:38 p.m. they observed a blue Mazda 3 operating in a manner consistent with a driver operating under the influence, according to the statement.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the operator of the vehicle continued travelling at approximately 55 mph in a 45 mph speed zone, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies followed, and when the vehicle turned onto Brown Avenue, the operator rapidly accelerated in an attempt to elude law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said. The operator continued driving recklessly onto Quaker Ridge Road at speeds of over 90 mph at which point the pursuit ended. Seconds later, the vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Graffam Road, and both occupants fled on foot into the woods.

Investigation later revealed the Mazda 3 sedan had been reported stolen from the city of South Portland.

K-9 teams from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to assist in the search for the suspects. A K-9 track was conducted which led to the apprehension of the driver, 19-year-old Abdiaziz Ibrahim of Portland, and 21-year-old Rodrigue Mucyo of Westbrook. K-9 teams also located a firearm along the track which had also been reported stolen from the city of Saco.

Both suspects were transported to the Maine Medical Center for a precautionary clearance and later held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Ibrahim was charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention, failure to stop, eluding, driving to endanger, reckless conduct, criminal speeding, operating without a license, receiving stolen property, probation violation and operating under the influence refusal.

Mucyo was charged with receiving stolen property, probation violation, and had two active warrants of arrest.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was assisted during the incident by the CCSO K-9 Unit, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and South Portland Police Department.

