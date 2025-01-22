LOWELL, Mass. — Alina Müller and Emily Brown each scored their first goal of the season in the first period, and Aerin Frankel stopped 35 shots to help the Boston Fleet beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Boston (3-2-2-4) got a regulation win for the first time since its last home game at the Tsongas Center on Dec. 17.
Müller redirected a centering pass from Hannah Brandt for a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. Müller helped make it 2-0 when she spun in front of the net for a behind-the-back feed to Brown, who sent it home with 2:12 left in the first.
Müller entered with just one point in the first nine games of the season.
Shay Maloney scored 58 seconds into the third when she sent a bouncing puck through the pads of Kristen Campbell to make it 3-0. Megan Keller capped the scoring with her empty-netter with 14.2 seconds left.
Toronto (3-0-2-6) scored with 5:10 remaining when Kali Flanagan went wide and dished it to captain Blayre Turnbull for a backhand one-timer.
Frankel recorded her seventh career 30-save game.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.