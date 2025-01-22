Anthony’s Italian Kitchen will close in February after 33 years in business when founder Anthony Barrasso retires.

The last day for the longstanding Middle Street restaurant will be Friday, Feb. 7, two days before Barrasso’s 84th birthday.

Barrasso said he had previously hoped to pass the restaurant on to his two younger adult children who work there. But the venue’s lease is expiring, and he said his kids are wary of the current circumstances in the Greater Portland restaurant sector.

“It turns out that they weren’t crazy about the idea of putting their names on a long lease, the way things very are very squishy in this business right now,” Barrasso said.

Related Why so many Greater Portland restaurants are closing and why more could be coming

Barrasso said the restaurant has faced financial challenges since the pandemic, and the “struggle” has been draining for the crew, so he considers his decision to retire well timed.

“The kids are just getting tired, and I’m getting tired,” he said, adding that he would like to sell the business if the right buyer emerged.

Anthony’s Italian Kitchen launched at 151 Middle St. in 1992. Three of Barrasso’s kids have worked at the restaurant since it opened, serving nearly 60 sandwiches from their extensive menu, along with pizza and customer favorites like lasagna and eggplant parmesan, all cooked from their grandmother Lucy’s recipes.

The restaurant is also beloved for its genial hospitality. Barrasso is known to greet customers warmly, sometimes even with hugs.

“I’ve done 33 years here,” Barrasso said. “We can go out with our heads high. We did a good job.”

Copy the Story Link