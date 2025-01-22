Registration for camps in Scarborough during February and April vacation opened Jan. 14 and, as of the Leader’s deadline on Wednesday, there are still spaces available.

The programs for students in Grades K-5 are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The programs at Wentworth School include activities such as arts and crafts, gym time and outdoor play as well as some field trips. Participants must bring a lunch, snacks and a drink or water bottle each day.

The fee is $65 per day, per child. For more information and to register, go to scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/town-news and navigate to the “Vacation Camp Weeks Open for Registration” page.

