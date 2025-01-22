Freight trains will soon be traveling up to four times faster through parts of Maine.

CSX Transportation, which operates on 481 miles of track and maintains 269 public grade crossings in Maine, will increase some train speeds to 40 mph. That’s up from 10 to 25 mph, depending on track locations.

Officials in Auburn, Lewiston, Monmouth, Winthrop and Waterville are urging drivers and others to pay attention to signs and signals at railroad crossings, according to announcements posted on municipal websites or social media.

Winthrop officials said the change will occur in the next 30 to 90 days.

In its Jan. 14 notice to Monmouth officials, CSX said trains will operate through the rural community according to federal regulations.

“Please be assured that this change in speed should not have any impact on grade crossing safety in your community,” the notice states.

Lewiston officials attributed the increase to recent track improvements.

“CSX’s major upgrades to tracks now allow them to safely operate at higher speeds,” Lewiston announcement states.

CSX representatives did not respond immediately to calls and emails requesting additional information.

Auburn officials offered the following safety tips:

• Always assume a train is coming as you approach railroad tracks.

• Leave at least 15 feet between your vehicle and train tracks when stopping.

• Make sure you can clear the crossing without stopping before you start.

• Remember that trains cannot stop quickly — a freight train traveling 55 mph takes a mile or more to stop.

This story will be updated.

