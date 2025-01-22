So first, let me say that I am all for a four-day work week. I wish I had been able to take advantage of this during my career.

That said, most entities that have gone to a four-day work weeks stagger the workforce hours so that they are open during business hours five days a week. But not the town of Scarborough. Town Hall is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. No Friday hours and no evening hours (like in the old days…).

So if you are trying to conduct any business with the town, register your car or pay property tax and you wait until Friday you are out of luck. And when a holiday happens (many are Mondays – just like MLK day this week), the Town Hall is only open three days.

I will reiterate – the four-day work week is fine. But we are taxpayers and we deserve better customer service from the town. Tom Hall, time to step up. Keep the four-day work week but stagger the employee hours and reopen the Town Hall on Friday.

Bob Vautin

Scarborough

