Take Greenland, by force if necessary. Make Canada the 51st state. Change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. This boy has “gone around the bend.” Or not.

The term “red herring” can draw a lot of attention when we throw it out there. I worry about what the president is trying to distract us from. Because when he does take that curve, the whole country is on the bus.

Robert Sessums

North Yarmouth

Copy the Story Link