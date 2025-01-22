As a constituent, father of two daughters and someone who values the importance of fairness, I have concerns about Maine Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree, who chose not to support the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.”

The intent of Title IX, enacted in 1972, was to ensure that girls and women have equal opportunities in education and athletics. This legislation has empowered millions of young women to pursue their dreams, break barriers and develop leadership skills through sports. Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports risks undermining these achievements and the very foundation of fairness Title IX was designed to uphold.

While inclusivity is a vital principle in society, it should not come at the expense of fairness or safety of female athletes. Studies consistently demonstrate the physical advantages that biological males retain, even after transitioning. These advantages place female athletes at a significant disadvantage, particularly in sports where physicality is a critical component.

Sports offers women invaluable life lessons — discipline, teamwork, and resilience — but only if they are given a fair playing field. By failing to support this legislation, there is a risk of eroding the progress generations of women have fought so hard to achieve.

Striking a balance between inclusivity and fairness is challenging. We must ensure that the rights of one group don’t come at the expense of another. I encourage Golden and Pingree to consider the perspectives of female athletes, parents and coaches who have expressed their concerns about this matter.

Don Richio

Falmouth

