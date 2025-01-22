A Lewiston woman is settling her case against Cumberland County and two jail officers who she said watched her give birth.

Jaden Brown agreed to a $350,000 settlement after suing the county, its jail leaders and two male officers in 2020 for violating her constitutional rights a year earlier while she was in the county’s custody. She was scheduled for trial this month.

Brown, who was 30 at the time, was serving a 15-month sentence for a probation violation in February 2019 when she went into labor, according to court records. Corrections officers took her to the hospital and stayed in the room throughout her labor, even though she had a right to privacy under the county’s policy.

Related Lewiston woman says jail officers should not have been in room as she gave birth

The settlement agreement is outlined in documents obtained from the Maine County Commissioners Association risk pool through a public records request. The defendants agreed to send the money to her attorney, Jeremy Dean. The MCCA did not have information on how much of that money will go to Brown, and how much will go to pay attorneys fees.

Dean said he and Brown couldn’t discuss the case because of the agreement’s confidentiality provisions.

The county has also spent more than $149,000 on its own legal representation, mediation fees and a court reporter, according to the risk pool.

Advertisement

The county’s attorney, Peter Marchesi, did not respond to a request to discuss the settlement. Sheriff Kevin Joyce, who was a named defendant, has said all corrections officers went through additional training in response to Brown’s allegations immediately after they realized what happened. They also implemented two checklists to ensure this doesn’t happen for others in Brown’s situation.

Brown originally sued all three officers who were in the room, but one was dismissed because she was new to the job.

The other two men — Sam Dickey and Daniel Haskell — were long-time corrections officers. Brown also alleged they had troubling histories with other women at the jail. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently denied their requests to be excused from the case under qualified immunity.

Brown told another corrections officer she wanted all officers to stay out of the hospital room. Despite that warning, both men sat in Brown’s room until early the next morning while she was giving birth, according to court documents.

In their responses filed in court, Dickey and Haskell confirmed they were in the exam room when Brown gave birth, but they denied watching her or seeing her naked. Their attorney, John Wall, did not respond to an email asking to discuss the settlement and its allegations.

Joyce later investigated the incident and fired Dickey after he found that Dickey had violated state law and county policy, according to court records. Dickey was later reinstated following a union grievance.

Copy the Story Link