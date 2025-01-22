SOUTH PORTLAND – Charles A. Hamlin, 69, of South Portland, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, after a very brief illness.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, January 22 from 4-6 p.m., with a brief period for prayers at 5:30 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A private burial will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery in Portland.

To view Charlie’s full obituary or to share online condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

