KENNEBUNK – “All my love, all my life.”

Connie Lou Liguori, 80, embraced her final journey to heaven at home on Jan. 17, 2025, after a long-term battle with ongoing health issues.

Born in Ithaca, New York, on Aug. 24, 1944, she was the daughter of Connie (Teti) and Louis Horvath. While attending Ithaca High School she met the love of her life, Anthony Liguori, whom she built a family and home with for 63 years.

In 1973, they were blessed with their son. After many years of moving as a military wife, they finally settled in Kennebunk in 1989. During their 35 years living there, they continued to be blessed with a granddaughter and three grandsons; all of whom were the lights of her life.

She loved cooking for her family, especially her traditional Sunday pasta dinners. She enjoyed being part of a book club and playing bridge with friends. She liked to travel with her husband. They traveled to many places within the United States and overseas.

She received her degree from Ithaca College in Speech Therapy, and continued to earn her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Wellesley College in Massachusetts. She loved children and helping assist them to learn which led her to become a beloved educator at Consolidated School in Kennebunkport, eventually retiring as Assistant Director of Special Education for the Kennebunk school system. She was a part of many social groups and associations during her life, including the New Hampshire National Guard Family Program, the National Educators Association, and the Maine Retired Teachers Association.﻿

She was predeceased by her parents and grandson, Kyle Liguori. She is survived by her husband retired Brigadier General Anthony Liguori, son Joseph Liguori and his fiancé Janie Giles, and four grandchildren Laura Mills, Shawn, Ryan, and Tyler Liguori. Connie is also survived by her remaining extended family in Ithaca, New York.﻿

A private family ceremony will be held at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk in the Spring.﻿

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Connie's Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Expression of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

