PITTSFIELD – Rosalie Curtis Williams, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Jan. 16, 2025, in Pittsfield.

She was born and raised in Maine, the wife of the late Dr. Peter H. Williams and the mother of two sons, Daniel and Jeffrey. She graduated as valedictorian from West Paris High School with the class of 1956. Following her graduation from Bates College in 1960, she taught middle school and high school in Massachusetts, Indiana, Michigan, and Sierra Leone, West Africa, where she and Peter were Peace Corps volunteers.

Returning from Africa, Rosalie and Peter trained Peace Corps volunteers at Indiana University and ran teacher-training workshops in Jamaica for two summers. In 1977, Rosalie embarked upon her 25 year career at MCI, where she taught English and Latin and coached public speaking. In 1999, she and Peter spent a semester teaching English and speech at Beijing Polytechnic University in China. At MCI, she was chair of the English Department and co-chair of the Humanities Department. She later held the position of Director of Studies and retired as the Associate Head of School in 2002.

She is survived by companion, Michael LeBlanc; her two sons: Daniel Williams and wife Christina and Jeffrey Williams and wife Nichole; three grandchildren: Lou-Anne O’Banyel (Kevin), Deedra Jensen, and Jaime Jensen; six great-grandchildren: Kadin Braley, Amya Braley, Morgan Jensen, Maddox Bane, Lachlan O’Banyel and Izabelle O’Banyel; in addition to a cherished community of friends and family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Peter Williams; her parents, Roy and June Curtis; and her brother, Baxter Curtis.

A celebration of her life will be held February 1, at 2 p.m., at the Wright Gymnasium at Maine Central Institute with a reception immediately following in the Savage Family Dining Hall. A private committal will be held by the family in the spring.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Maine Central Institute, 295 Main St, Pittsfield, ME 04967

Copy the Story Link