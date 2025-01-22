Hires, promotions, appointments

Greater Portland Landmarks added two new members: Alison Frazee is the new director of advocacy and Julie Gondzar has joined as director of development. Frazee spent more than a decade at the Boston Preservation Alliance. Gondzar comes from the Rocky Mountain West, where she most recently served as natural resource program manager for the Wyoming Water Development Commission.

Peter B. Johnson was appointed program coordinator for the Maine Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s State Implementation Committee, a nonprofit of volunteers focused on sustainable forestry practices in Maine. Johnson recently retired as the environmental and certification manager at Seven Islands Land Co., where he spent over 20 years as its Rangeley unit manager.

Granted

Machias Savings Bank announced the recipients of its 2024 Workforce Development Grant program, which funds projects and initiatives focused on upskilling, reskilling and career readiness to strengthen Maine’s workforce. Jobs for Maine’s Graduates received $25,000 to support its “microcredential” programming; Junior Achievement of Maine received $15,000 to expand to seven more schools in Maine; and Camp Susan Curtis received $10,000 for its youth leadership programming.

