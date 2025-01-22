Frazee

Greater Portland Landmarks added two new members: Alison Frazee is the new director of advocacy and Julie Gondzar has joined as director of development. Frazee spent more than a decade at the Boston Preservation Alliance. Gondzar comes from the Rocky Mountain West, where she most recently served as natural resource program manager for the Wyoming Water Development Commission.

Peter B. Johnson was appointed program coordinator for the Maine Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s State Implementation Committee, a nonprofit of volunteers focused on sustainable forestry practices in Maine. Johnson recently retired as the environmental and certification manager at Seven Islands Land Co., where he spent over 20 years as its Rangeley unit manager.

Machias Savings Bank announced the recipients of its 2024 Workforce Development Grant program, which funds projects and initiatives focused on upskilling, reskilling and career readiness to strengthen Maine’s workforce. Jobs for Maine’s Graduates received $25,000 to support its “microcredential” programming; Junior Achievement of Maine received $15,000 to expand to seven more schools in Maine; and Camp Susan Curtis received $10,000 for its youth leadership programming.

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation gave a $15,000 grant to Avesta Housing to benefit the organization’s HomeOwnership Center, a program that provides resources and education to promote homeownership and financial stability. From left: Avesta Housing Corporate and Major Gifts Officer Zoe Alexis Scott, Atlantic FCU Foundation President Christopher McGorrill, Avesta Housing Homeownership and Financial Counseling department Director Nicole DiGeronimo, and Atlantic FCU Foundation board member Donna Hodgdon. Contributed / AFCU Foundation

