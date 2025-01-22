Kristen Barth, who has worked as deputy town clerk since February 2023, has officially transitioned to the role of town clerk.

Former longtime Town Clerk Tody Justice moved fully to the role of executive assistant to the town manager. She will continue to assist the Clerk’s Office as needed and retain her existing duties at Town Council meetings.

“When I was hired in February 2023 as deputy town clerk, the plan was always to transition into the town clerk role after the 2024 presidential election,” Barth said in the town’s Jan. 15 newsletter. “I was fortunate enough to work and learn under the town’s long-standing town clerk over 23 months. This unique opportunity provided me with skills I would not be able to learn from trainings or reading the town’s Charter or Ordinances.”

