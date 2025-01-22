The Scarborough Garden Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To thank Hillcrest for providing a meeting space for the club a sign was donated and installed on the outside of the Community Center building. Beverly Thombs of the garden club organized the process with Hillcrest’s Lisa Desfosses and Tina Smith’s approval. The sign has an inclusive “Our Community Center” message on it.

The Scarborough Garden Club meets at the Community Center on the third Thursday of the month, September to April, at 12:30 p.m. and welcomes newcomers.

Copy the Story Link