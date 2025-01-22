The South Portland Economic Development Department is set to host the 10th annual Business Awards next month and recently revived its Business of the Month program.

“I think it was something that was at the forefront for the committee, wanting to not just recognize businesses once a year,” said Lea Duffy, an economic development specialist at the department. “We have over 1,500 active businesses in the city. How could we more efficiently and effectively recognize that diversity?”

Thus, the Business of the Month Award was revived and Second Rodeo, a coffee shop at 124 Sawyer St., was named January’s Business of the Month by the Economic Development Committee last week.

As a touring musician for years, Lana Kooney said she spent plenty of time in coffee shops. After moving to the area five years ago, she began working at one in Portland.

“I discovered the beauty of the community in Portland that comes together around coffee and thought, ‘You know, I think I’d like to start my own business that is centered around coffee and community,'” Kooney said. “It was always something that I thought I would do one day and then the one day came.”

Kooney opened Second Rodeo in November and the local shop has already garnered a loyal customer base.

“We didn’t really tell anybody we were opening until the night before,” she said. “We put a little story on our Instagram that said ‘tomorrow,’ and then we had an amazing crowd the following day … I think having a new spot to come and hang out was really exciting for the folks who live around here.”

The “tremendous response” from the community, Duffy said, was part of the reason Second Rodeo was named Business of the Month.

“People really appreciate the business,” Duffy said. “They recognize the value she brings to the neighborhood that they’re in and I think wanted to give her a shout-out in her first couple months of operation.”

Testimonials from customers who nominated Second Rodeo, which were shared with the Sentry, boasted of the business’ great coffee, delicious bites and welcoming atmosphere.

“It is wonderful to have an inclusive, welcoming and warm coffee shop in the Ferry Village neighborhood,” one said. “The coffee is frankly out of this world, the atmosphere inviting and the rotation of pastries and hot meals very satisfying.”

“(A) new business that is already making waves in the community,” said another. “Great people, great place. (An) absolute gem.”

Kooney said receiving the Business of the Month award for January 2025 is an honor, especially having only opened its doors three months ago.

“I feel really honored that folks nominated us and that we’re being seen in that light,” she said.

The Economic Development Department will host the 10th annual South Portland Business Awards on Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the South Portland High School cafeteria.

The Soucy Family of Port Harbor Marine won the Business Leaders of the Year; Broadway Bowl was named New Business of the Year; the Santo “Sam” DiPietro Community Impact Award goes to Harbor View Eye; Fork Food Lab was named Business of the Year (25-plus employees); Brickell Brands takes home Sustainable Business of the Year; Maker Business of the Year goes to Nate Garrett, Gyotaku Artists; and Small Business of the Year (25 or fewer employees) goes to Coastal Care Solutions.

The special Heart of South Portland Award makes a return this year to celebrate a South Portland institution: Red’s Dairy Freeze.

“The award is reserved for when there’s a special recognition that speaks to the community,” Duffy said. “Red’s Dairy Freeze is now over 70 years in the community and still family owned. I think those are two really unique factors.”

Duffy noted the longstanding business has been nominated multiple times in the past, but never came home with a win.

“It just felt like such an important part and center of the community that the Heart of South Portland seemed like a fitting award,” Duffy said.

In addition to celebrating this year’s award winners, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine will also be recognized at the ceremony as it celebrates its 50th year of operation.

“We definitely encourage people to come out and support these businesses that are so special to our community,” Duffy said.

To learn more about the rewards, and to register to attend the awards ceremony on Feb. 26, go to southportland.gov/433/business-awards-programs.

Second Rodeo is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the business and to stay tuned to special events, go to secondrodeocoffeeshop.com or follow Second Rodeo on Instagram, @second_rodeo_coffee_maine.

