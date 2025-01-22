The top 10 boys and girls basketball teams and top five boys and girls hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal, Times Record and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/21/25

BOYS BASKETBALL 1. Noble (5) 91 2. Windham (2) 86 3. Thornton Academy (2) 65 4. South Portland (1) 57 5. York 45 5. Medomak Valley 45 7. Falmouth 44 8. Messalonskee 43 9. Cheverus 41 10. Brewer 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL 1. Lawrence (8) 97 2. Oxford Hills (2) 89 3. Cony 73 4. Gorham 62 5. Marshwood 52 6. South Portland 48 7. Mt. Ararat 45 8. Caribou 21 9. Spruce Mountain 16 10. Cheverus 15

BOYS HOCKEY 1. Cheverus/Yarmouth (8) 46 2. Lewiston (2) 34 3. Thornton Academy 24 4. Falmouth 23 5. John Bapst co-op 9

GIRLS HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (10) 50 2. Yarmouth/Freeport 40 3. Brunswick 27 4. Portland co-op 22 5. Edward Little co-op 8

Copy the Story Link