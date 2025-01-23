A dive team has spotted the sunken fishing boat of a missing father and son from Washington County. State police and marine patrol also found what they believe is a body onboard, though neither the boat nor the body have been recovered.

Chester Barrett and his son Aaron, commercial scallop fishermen from South Addison, were reported missing Saturday by a family member when they didn’t return from a trip that began at Cobscook Bay State Park in Edmunds around 5 a.m.

The coastal Washington County area between the towns of Cutler and Lubec has “strong tidal current activity,” according to the Maine Marine Patrol.

The search for the missing men and their vessel, named “Sudden Impact,” began Saturday evening but was briefly suspended by the U.S. Coast Guard after sunset the following day. The Maine Marine Patrol had temporarily suspended the search twice due to poor visibility.

On Sunday, local fishermen equipped with sonar found an object near Moose Cove 160 feet below water. The Coast Guard stopped its attempt to recover it because of safety concerns, and the marine patrol said it would continue on Tuesday.

The dive team took advantage of the slack water — a short window when a body of tidal water is still — to conduct their search near the cove at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the latest announcement from the Maine Department of Marine Resources

They drove a remotely operated underwater vehicle with sonar and a camera to confirm the object was the sunken “Sudden Impact.” Inside the vessel, they found what appeared to be a body, DMR said.

The Maine Marine Patrol is working with the fishermen’s family to decide what to do next, as well as consult with deep water salvage and recovery experts to see if recovery is possible.

