Blood drive

The Gorham Knights of Columbus is hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., in Gorham.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org/give.

Senior center

The Lakes Region Senior Center is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Little Falls Community Center at 40 Acorn St., Gorham.

The center has scheduled activities and walk-ins are invited for coffee, cards, conversation and more.

For more information, call 892-3508 or email Lrseniors@gmail.com.

Free clothes, shoes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays each month at Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.

The closet offers a variety of clothes and shoes in a range of sizes. For more information, call 839-3111.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 22, 1975, that the West Gorham Extension held a surprise kitchen shower for Mrs. H. Wey Chapman, whose home had been badly damaged by a fire.

U.S. taxpayer’s debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Jan. 15 that the U.S. public debt was $36,174,170,135,464.01.

