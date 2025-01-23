Maren Maxon scored 23 points in the first half to lift the Wells girls basketball team to a 67-46 win over Poland on Thursday night in Wells.

Maxon finished with 33 points, including five 3-pointers, and nine rebounds for Wells (9-4). Haley Marshall aded 15 points, while Megyn Martens had 10 points and five steals. Payton Fazzina had six points and seven assists.

Charlotte Genier had 11 points for Poland (10-3).

BOYS BASKETBALL

POLAND 64, WELLS 44: Damon Martin scored 20 points and the Knights (9-4) beat the Warriors (3-10) in Poland.

Nick Jamo added 16 points and Jacob Jamo had 11 for Poland.

Jeremy Therrien had 18 points for Wells.

WAYNFLETE 62, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 22: JJ Carlo scored 22 points and the Flyers (7-7) beat the Panthers (0-13) in Yarmouth.

Lucas Morales added 10 points for Waynflete.

Gage Kloza had eight points for NYA.

