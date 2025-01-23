BOSTON — Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves against his former team, David Pastrnak set up Morgan Geekie’s goal and added an empty-netter and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Thursday night.
Korpisalo had his third shutout of the season and seventh overall. He was traded to Boston in June in a deal for former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.
Early in the second, Pastrnak wrapped around the net and sent a pass across the crease to Geekie. who banged it into the net before goalie Anton Forsberg could get across. Pastrnak put it away with five seconds left.
Forsberg made 24 saves for Ottawa. The Senators were shut out for the second straight game fifth time in their last 11 games.
KEY MOMENT
Boston center Patrick Brown got a delay-of-game penalty while his team was playing short-handed, putting the Bruins two men down for 32 seconds midway into the third. The Senators didn’t get a shot on goal during the power play.
KEY STAT
The Bruins won for the ninth time in their last 11 home games (9-1-1), but only the fourth time in 12 overall.
