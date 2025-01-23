Jenny and Matthew Nichols’ Cottontail Cottage Farm Sanctuary (CCFS) is a haven for horses, goats, sheep, chickens, cats, dogs, rabbits, birds and people.

Animals that are sick, injured, neglected or otherwise in need of care come from all over the state to seek refuge in Lincoln County, where the couple has found a new “forever home” in Whitefield.

“It is our deepest hope to open our doors to others, ” Jenny said. “We strive to educate the public on the importance of animal welfare and embracing a cruelty-free lifestyle to reduce suffering.”

Starting on a 3-acre plot in Lamoine and later moving to Cherryfield, Cottontail has now settled into a secluded farmhouse bordering the Jefferson and Whitefield Wildlife Sanctuary — cozying up with its neighbors, the Darrowby Farm Sanctuary.

“We were looking for more land and a quieter environment,” Jenny said. “Finally, we found it. The animals are all settled in, so now we can start to unbox; that’s how it goes — they come first.”

Many of Cottontail’s horses were saved from kill pens, found crammed on a trailer or on the verge of being sent abroad.

“There is no room for ego in this line of work,” Jenny said. “If people saw what we saw, I believe they’d do what we’re doing.”

With extensive walking trails abutting the new property, the Nichols hope to create a sanctuary for visitors in this next chapter, embracing the beauty of nature and gentle animal companionship.

A long way from Cottontail Lane

When the couple bought a rabbit, Flopsy, for their daughter in 2011, they didn’t realize their love for one pet would extend to dozens. A year later, they became a licensed animal sanctuary, establishing a nonprofit committed to the healing, rehabilitation and security of all creatures, big and small.

Upon inception, CCFS was based in Lamoine, where the Nichols lived in a quaint cottage on Cottontail Lane (hence the name), later sold to Martha Stewart’s head gardener for its robust flower plots.

For the past six years, the nonprofit has been based in Cherryfield — a property that Jenny described as “beautiful” but “limiting.” Despite being a 50-acre parcel, only five could be used as hay fields for grazing, and the close proximity to Route 1 made the environment disruptive for the animals.

“Our new property borders 1,000 acres of nature,” Jenny said. “With various walking trails, people can visit us, interact with the animals, then take a stroll through the forest to self-reflect.”

To avoid being confused with a petting zoo, the Nichols prefers to keep public engagement efforts small, offering private tours with 10 individuals or fewer. They plan to host an open house this summer, welcoming visitors to the property from June onward and organizing school field trips in the fall.

Cottontail animal residents

The sanctuary has grown steadily and plans to continue at a similar pace. It is not accepting new animal residents and will only consider doing so when a current one passes away and space is available.

“We carefully evaluate what we can manage financially and physically,” Jenny said. “Ensuring each animal receives enough attention and care is important. But, as homeowners, we must also consider what the land can support.”

Unlike other sanctuaries that disregard the purchasing of animals, Cottontail accepts all animals regardless of their origin. It’s a matter of what opportunities present themselves when there is an opening.

“We appreciate all our resident’s unique personalities,” Jenny said. “Each animal has its way of vocalizing and communicating. For example, we have two sheep: Martha and Sugarfoot. Martha is social and loving, whereas Sugarfoot is proud and independent. Just like humans, they have their way of being.”

While there are some more famous residents, like the granddaughter of the infamous Secretariat racehorse, Go Go Lark, the Nichols cherish all of them.

Over the years, Jenny recalls watching the animals form close bonds with one another. Dynamic relationships of trust and play have emerged between species and interspecies, which she finds particularly neat to observe.

Amanda Glenn and Andy Theriault, co-owners of Darrowby Farm Sanctuary, have expressed a similar sentiment. They often describe animals as people rather than property.

“We are the second-largest farm sanctuary in the state, behind Peace Ridge Sanctuary,” Jenny said. “Our work, similar to that of humane shelters, can’t be done in silos. In the future, I see potential for teaming up within the sector, whatever that might look like.”

Opportunities to connect and donate

Cottontail does not receive state funding; it runs entirely on donations and grants.

“I feel the only reason we’re here is God wants us to be,” Jenny said. “The move reminded us of Noah’s Ark — it felt like we were flooded with tasks, but we focused on saving the animals. We kept the faith, and opportunities opened up.”

The sanctuary already has plans to fence off a 10-acre hay field for the horses and update the pre-Revolutionary barn (circa 1769) with a dedicated space for the rabbits.

For those interested in supporting the property’s expansion, monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 170 in Whitefield or given online at cottontailcottage.org/donate. Teachers wishing to arrange outdoor learning activities at Cottontail can contact Jenny at info@cottontailcottage.org.

Moreover, the couple’s popular YouTube channel, the 1807 Farmhouse Diaries, will soon be part of a new TV show, “Home and Garden Lane,” focusing on farmhouse living and landscaping content. Follow along on the sanctuary’s Facebook page @CottontailCottageFarmSanctuary for updates on how to tune in once episodes air later this spring.

