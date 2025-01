Maine scored five straight points at the end of overtime to beat UMass Lowell, 86-85, in an America East game on Thursday in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Quion Burns scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Maine (13-8, 5-1 America East), which won its fifth straight game. AJ Lopez added 27 points and Kellen Tynes had 16.

UP NEXT WHO: New Hampshire at Maine WHEN: 6 p.m. Jan. 30

Quinton Mincey had 20 points, while Max Brooks had 19 points and 10 rebounds for UMass Lowell. Cam Morris III had 16 points and Quincy Clark added 10.