Maine scored five straight points at the end of overtime to beat UMass Lowell, 86-85, in an America East game on Thursday in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Quion Burns scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Maine (13-8, 5-1 America East), which won its fifth straight game. AJ Lopez added 27 points and Kellen Tynes had 16.
Quinton Mincey had 20 points, while Max Brooks had 19 points and 10 rebounds for UMass Lowell. Cam Morris III had 16 points and Quincy Clark added 10.
