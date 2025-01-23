NEWARK, N.J. — Dawson Mercer scored twice during New Jersey’s four-goal second period, and the Devils beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, and Stefan Noesen also scored, and Timo Meier had two assists to help the Devils snap a four-game skid.

Jacob Markstrom had six saves before leaving early in the second period after after a collision, and Jake Allen stopped all 16 shots he faced.

Morgan Geekie scored for Boston. Jeremy Swayman had 25 saves through two periods, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped five shots in the third.

Geekie got Boston on the scoreboard first at 5:50 of the first, and Mercer tied it at 1:24 of the second.

Markstrom left the game after colliding with Boston forward Justin Brazeau in the crease at 3:09.

Hamilton had a power-play goal at 4:12, Noesen scored another power-play goal with just under 4 minutes left in the middle period for his 18th of the season, and Mercer got his second of the night just 12 seconds later to make it 4-1.

Hischier scored his team-leading 23rd and the Devils’ third power-play goal of the night with 6:28 left in the third.

Before the game, the Devils honored former coach Jacques Lemaire, who led the team to its first Stanley Cup championship in 1995, by inducting him into the team’s Ring of Honor.

TAKEAWAYS

Bruins: Boston lost for the eighth time in their last 11 games.

Devils: New Jersey got just its third win of the month (3-4-3) and improved to 14-8-2 at home this season.

KEY MOMENT

Allen made back-to-back saves while the Bruins were short-handed at the nine-minute mark of the third.

KEY STAT

Jack Hughes assisted on Noesen’s goal and leads the Devils with 56 points (18 goals, 38 assists).

