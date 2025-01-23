Evan Kowalsky has ambitious postseason wrestling goals, but if the Mt. Ararat/Brunswick sophomore wants to achieve any of them, he has to stay consistent, starting with Saturday’s KVAC championship meet at Cony.

At last year’s conference tournament, Kowalsky won the 113-pound crown. After going 21-0 against KVAC opponents this season, Kowalsky hopes to add the 126-pound title to his collection this weekend.

“There is always some pressure, which I enjoy, but I have lofty goals and this is one step on what I want to accomplish this year,” Kowalsky said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to compete with the best in the conference.”

Head coach Erick Jensen knows his squad is not the favorite to win the Class A team title, but he thinks a trip to the podium is still possible.

To do so, the Eagles will turn toward strong performances from sophomore Matty Smith (132), senior Chris Watkinson (138), junior AJ Ward (144), senior Dakota Ayer (190), senior Hunter Thibeault (215) and junior Trevor Wilkinson (285).

“They need to believe in themselves,” Jensen said. “They have wrestled everyone in the past so nothing should be new to them. They are ready.”

Morse wrestlers vying for individual titles

Because it’s a numbers game, Morse coach Tom Hall thinks the Class B team title is out of reach this season. But he said a few individual titles are still in play.

Hall says junior Kaiden Webster, who was undefeated against KVAC opponents during the regular season, junior Jason Rowan, who recently eclipsed 100 career wins, and freshman Noah Craney should contend for conference crowns.

They will be competing in the 106, 138 and 215 pound divisions, respectively.

“I would like it if each of our (13 varsity) wrestlers could win at least one match, and our top seven to eight guys win two to three,” Hall said. “That would put us as a top three team in Class B. Individual titles and team titles at the KVAC meet are hard-earned. Everyone has to do their part and stay focused for a long day and just take it one match at a time. The next match is always the most important. Never underestimate any opponent.”

