Welcome to The Wyeth, where casual luxury connects with the natural beauty of Maine to transform the way you live. Now fully complete and already come to life with new occupants, open houses will begin next month so people can see the design and craftsmanship that has gone into the one, two and three-bedroom units for sale.

Each residence has a private balcony or an expansive terrace, transforming indoor and outdoor spaces into balanced, inviting atmospheres. Covered underground parking with elevator access to all levels of the building is included.

Interior ﬁnishes are curated from top-of-the-line options. Unit #501 ($950,000) on the top floor has nine-foot ceilings, a Bosch appliance package, and lovely quartz and tile work throughout the kitchen and baths. It has two full bedroom suites, plus a powder room for guests. From the private deck, enjoy peaceful, wooded views.

Beyond these personal sanctuaries, shared spaces at The Wyeth are also outfitted with thoughtful, high-end finishes. As part of an everyday routine, you can work out at the building’s gym, then relax by a crackling ﬁrepit on the expansive common roof terrace. The community club room’s lounge with fireplace is a peaceful place to gather with guests or neighbors.

Surrounded by parks, nature preserves, trail systems, and waterfront access, Falmouth is the ideal community for outdoor enthusiasts. The Wyeth’s central location to Portland, the Jetport, and highways puts you moments away from adventure in all directions. Within seconds you can be headed north to ski country, south to beaches, Kennebunkport, into Boston for the evening, or to the airport and destinations anywhere in the world.

Residences at The Wyeth are represented by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com to schedule a tour of the model unit.