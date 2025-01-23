BRIDGTON – George T. Drisko, Jr., 87, of Bridgton, died at his home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

Masonic graveside services will be held June 14, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Cemetery, Bridgton.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for his family go to: http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or the charity of your choice.

