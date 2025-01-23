Drisko Jr., George T. 87, of Bridgton, Jan. 16, at home. Service 11 a.m., June 14, Forest Hills Cemetery, Bridgton. Care of Chandler Funeral Home.
Drisko Jr., George T. 87, of Bridgton, Jan. 16, at home. Service 11 a.m., June 14, Forest Hills Cemetery, Bridgton. Care of Chandler Funeral Home.
