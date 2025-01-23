Over the past week, graffiti hearts and other unusually positive messages have been spray-painted on walls across downtown Bath.

Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth said last week that police were investigating but didn’t yet know who was doing the tagging or why.

Some of the hearts incorporate the color scheme of the transgender rights flag, others carry messages like “Trans Rights Are Human Rights.” Stickers and posters that have popped up around town show a fist punching a swastika.

Other graffiti features the anarchist symbol of a circled “A.” It’s unclear whether the same person may have tagged all the hearts and messages.

Graffiti is a civil offense that comes with a $250 fine the first time and $500 for repeat offenses.

