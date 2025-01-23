“The Wild Robot,” based on a children’s book by Maine author and illustrator Peter Brown, has been nominated for a best animated feature Oscar.

The Oscar announcements were streamed live Thursday morning from Beverly Hills, California. The Oscar ceremony will be held on March 2 at 7 p.m. and will be seen live on ABC and Hulu.

“The Wild Robot” is based on Brown’s 2016 children’s illustrated novel about a robot named Roz, who had been programmed to work with people and who is shipwrecked on a wooded island filled with all kinds of wildlife but no people. Brown, who lives on the Midcoast, has written three New York Times bestselling “Wild Robot” novels. The latest in the robot series, “The Wild Robot Protects,” came out in 2023.

The other Oscar-nominated films in the best animated feature category include “Flow,” “Inside Out 2,” “Memoir of a Snail” and “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.”

When “The Wild Robot” was released to theaters in September, Brown told the Press Herald he was very happy with the way the film came out.

“I think DreamWorks did a great job. It’s visually beautiful, and it’s different than a lot of the big animated films; it’s more painterly,” said Brown, who moved to Maine in 2022. “And the story is different too. It’s got a lot of heart and soul.”

Advertisement

Brown was not directly involved in the making of the movie but did consult with Chris Sanders, the director. Sanders has praised Brown’s writing and said their discussions were crucial to finding the right spirit for the film.

Full list of Oscar nominations

Here is the list of nominees for the Oscars, which will be broadcast March 2 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles:

Best picture

“Anora”; “The Brutalist”; “A Complete Unknown”; “Conclave”; “Dune: Part 2”; “Emilia Perez”; “I’m Still Here”; “Nickel Boys”; “The Substance”; “Wicked”

Best Actress

Demi Moore, “The Substance”; Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”; Mikey Madison, “Anora”; Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”; Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Advertisement

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”; Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”; Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”; Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”; Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”; Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked”; Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”; Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”; Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”; Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”; Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”; Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Advertisement

Director

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”; Sean Baker, “Anora”; Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”; James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown” Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Original Song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”; “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”; “Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing”; “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”; “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Original Score

“The Brutalist”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Conclave”; “Wicked”; “The Wild Robot”

Advertisement

International Feature Film

“I’m Still Here”; “The Girl with the Needle”; “Emilia Pérez”; “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”; “Flow”

Animated Film

“Flow”; “Inside Out 2”; “Memoir of a Snail”; “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”; “The Wild Robot”

Original Screenplay

“Anora”; “The Brutalist”; “A Real Pain”; “September 5”; “The Substance.”

Advertisement

Adapted Screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”; “Conclave”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Nickel Boys”; “Sing Sing”

Documentary Feature Film

“Black Box Diaries”; “No Other Land”; “Porcelain War”; “Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat”; “Sugarcane”

Cinematography

“The Brutalist”; “Dune: Part Two”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Maria”; “Nosferatu”

Advertisement

Production Design

“The Brutalist”; “Conclave”; “Dune: Part Two”; “Nosferatu”; “Wicked”

Costume Design

“A Complete Unknown”; “Conclave”; “Gladiator II”; “Nosferatu”; “Wicked”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Different Man”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Nosferatu”; “The Substance”; “Wicked”

Advertisement

Visual Effects

“Alien: Romulus”; “Better Man”; “Dune: Part Two”; “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”; “Wicked”

Sound

“A Complete Unknown”; “Dune: Part Two”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Wicked”; “The Wild Robot”

Film Editing

“Anora”; “The Brutalist”; “Conclave”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Wicked”

Advertisement

Live Action Short Film

“A Lien”; “Anuja”; “I’m Not a Robot”; “The Last Ranger”; “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Animated Short Film

“Beautiful Men”; “In the Shadow of the Cypress”; “Magic Candies”; “Wander to Wonder”; “Yuck!”

Documentary Short Film

“Death By Numbers”; “I Am Ready Warden”; “Incident”; “Instruments of a Beating Heart”; “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Copy the Story Link