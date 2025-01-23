Casco “Let it Snow” supper – Saturday, Jan. 25, 4:340-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Beans, casseroles, hot dogs, salads and homemade desserts. $12, $5 under age 8.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 child, $20 family. Takeout available.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Jan. 29, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 29, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free monthly blood pressure checks.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and a dessert. All proceeds maintain the original one-room White Rock School. $10, $5 under age 12. Takeout available.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, homemade biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. All-you-can-eat. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under age 5.

