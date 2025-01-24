Goalie Jeremy Swayman returned to practice for the Boston Bruins on Friday and Michael DiPietro was back in Providence.

UP NEXT WHO: Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN

Swayman left the Bruins’ 5-1 loss to the Devils on Wednesday after the second period and didn’t dress for Thursday’s 2-0 win over Ottawa. Interim coach Joe Sacco said Swayman was dealing with a minor upper-body injury and before Thursday’s game said he was cautiously optimistic that Swayman could return for Saturday’s game against Colorado.

DiPietro had a front row seat to watch Joonas Korpisalo shut out the Senators, before shuttling back down I-95 to Rhode Island.

Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reported that DiPietro was on the ice for morning skate in Providence.

The Bruins haven’t announced that he’d been sent back down yet meaning they’ll likely see how Swayman feels before finalizing the transaction.

WHEN KORPISALO, Boston’s backup goalie, was asked about what it meant to beat his former team in a big division game on Thursday, he pivoted his answer to what the victory’s meant for the Bruins.

“It felt great. It was good for the whole team,” he said. “Having that game yesterday and coming back here, that’s not an easy game to play. Today was superb. That was a big game for everyone.”

Korpisalo finished with 29 saves for his third shutout of the year.

“We’re pretty spoiled with both of our goalies. That’s not something we take for granted in this room,” said Morgan Geekie, who had the game-winning goal. “He doesn’t get enough credit for coming in the way he does.”

David Pastrnak agreed.

“Korpi was outstanding for us,” Pastrnak said.

Korpisalo said his defense did a good job not putting him in dangerous spots.

“I don’t think there was many odd-man rushes or Grade A chances there,” Korpisalo said.

THE BLOSSOMING CHEMISTRY between Pastrnak and Geekie continued to bear fruit early in the second period Thursday. From the right point, Brandon Carlo sent the puck around the boards to Pastrnak behind the net. As he moved toward the front, Forsberg slid to seal the left post from a wrap-around try, so Pastrnak fed the puck to Geekie crashing on the other side.

Geekie tapped it in, 2:06 into the second period to give him 13 goals this season and the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Pastrnak added to his recent hot stretch with an empty-net goal to seal it. He stole the puck just inside the Bruins blue line and scored on an easy breakaway with 4.4 seconds left.

