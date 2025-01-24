Cheverus erased a three-point deficit with a 16-2 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth and went on to a 52-39 victory in a Class AA North girls basketball game Friday at Windham.

The Stags (10-4) were led by Kylie Lamson, who poured in 27 points. Addison Jordan added 14.

Stella Jarvais paced the Eagles (8-7) with 13 points.

PORTLAND 42, LEWISTON 29: Baleria Yugu scored eight of her 14 points in the first half as the Bulldogs (4-11) built a 13-point lead en route to a win over the Blue Devils (2-12) in Portland.

Lawino Bendasta chipped in with 10 points.

Bailey Toderico scored 12 points for Lewiston.

Advertisement

MT. ARARAT 67, WESTBROOK 54: The Eagles (12-2) made 9 of 10 3-point attempts in the first half, then pulled away from the Blue Blazes (7-7) in the third quarter at Westbrook.

Cali Pomerleau, Kayleigh Wagg and Avery Beal all finished with three 3-pointers. Pomerleau led the Eagles with 18 points and Wagg added 13.

Westbrook got 21 points from Kylie Young and 15 from Ava Bolden.

BANGOR 45, THORNTON ACADEMY 43: Avery Clark scored 22 points to lead the Rams (10-5) past the Golden Trojans (5-9) in Bangor.

Ayzlynn Gifford added 11 points.

Thornton freshman Brooke Bodnar and Sienna Eldred reached double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Advertisement

KENNEBUNK 59, FALMOUTH 21: Kendall Therrien scored 23 points, Riley Ewing had 10, and the Rams (9-5) opened with a 20-3 run against the visiting Navigators (1-14) in Kennebunk.

MARSHWOOD 58, DEERING 26: Four players scored in double figures for Marshwood (13-1), led by Isabelle Tice with 14 points, as the Hawks breezed past the Rams (1-13) in South Berwick.

Emily Clark added 13 points, Lauren Walker had 11 and Sarah Theriault chipped in with 10.

Almarina Abore led Deering with nine points.

SANFORD 57, BONNY EAGLE 18: Mollie Puffer tossed in 14 points, Ava Hudson and Paige Sevigny each added 10, and the visiting Spartans (9-4) held the Scots (1-13) to single digits in each quarter at Standish.

YORK 75, TRAIP ACADEMY 21: The Wildcats (7-7) jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and rolled to a win over the Rangers (6-10) in York.

Advertisement

Nya Avery scored 15 points, Piper Catanese added 12, and Sophie Cotes and Maddigan Fitzgerald each had 10 for York.

FREEPORT 40, GREELY 33: Emily Groves scored 10 points, Mari Ambila and Sydney Gelhar each added nine, and the Falcons (9-6) fought off the Rangers (6-8) in Cumberland.

Avery Bush paced Greely wtih 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

YORK 84, TRAIP ACADEMY 54: Reese MacDonald paced a balanced offense with 14 points as the Wildcats (14-0) cruised past the Rangers (5-11) in Kittery.

Lucas Ketchum (12 points), Trey Fogg (11) Jack Joyce (10) and Ryan Cummins (10) also reached double figures for the Wildcats, and 12 players contributed to the scoring.

Advertisement

Wyatt Gordon scored 17 points for Traip.

PORTLAND 47, LEWISTON 31: Loic Ramazani scored 11 points, Lucas LeGage added 10, and the Bulldogs (7-8) rode their defense to a Class AA North win over the Blue Devils (7-7) at the Portland Expo.

Adam Zeininger paced Lewiston with 13 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 79, MASSABESIC 36: Darius Johnson scored 24 points as the Red Riots (12-3) rolled to a win over the Mustangs (1-13) in South Portland.

Baraka Odotte added 12 points and Carmine Soucy had 10.

Caden Nielsen scored nine points and Kyle Abbott finished with eight for Massabesic.

Advertisement

GORHAM 50, SCARBOROUGH 46: Preston Brown sank two free throws to break a tie with three seconds remaining, lifting the Rams (5-9) over the Red Storm (7-7) in Gorham.

Brown was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter got eight of his 10 points in the final eight minutes. Atticus Whitten led Gorham with 18 points, and Griffin Gammon got seven of his 17 points in the fourth.

Adam Fitzgerald scored 21 points and Carter Blanche had 11 for Scarborough.

CHEVERUS 66, WINDHAM 51: Aaron Goodman came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers during a 23-5 run in the second half that lifted the Stags (11-3) over the Eagles (12-3) at Windham.

Cheverus was paced by Jameson Fitzpatrick with 19 points and Leo McNabb with 15.

Creighty Dickson scored 16 points. Braycen Freese added 11 for Windham.

Advertisement

FREEPORT 38, GREELY 32: Drew Pound scored 15 points, and the Falcons (4-11) held the Rangers (9-6) to 14 second-half points in a win at Freeport.

Greely’s Kade Ippolito matched Pound with 15 points.

FALMOUTH 56, KENNEBUNK 51: The Navigators (12-3) held the Rams (8-6) to four points in the fourth quarter as they rallied for a win at Falmouth.

Davis Mann scored 16 points, while Billy Birks and Ezra Hamlin each had 11 for Falmouth. Jaxon Cameron added 10.

Theo Pow scored 18 points and Cole Perkins had 15 for Kennebunk, which led 47-43 entering the fourth quarter.

THORNTON ACADEMY 65, BANGOR 34: Wyatt Benoit scored 20 points and the Trojans (12-2) opened with a 20-2 run against the Rams (1-14) in Saco.

Advertisement

Liam Hamilton added 11 points, Simon Gellis had nine and Zachary Nelson finished with eight for the Thornton.

Harry Fitzpatrick scored eight points for Bangor.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 65, LINCOLN ACADEMY 35: Mason Nguyen scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half as the Panthers (15-0) built a 36-16 lead on their way to a win over the Eagles (10-4) in Waldoboro.

Medomak also got 14 points from Kristian Schumann and 11 from Gabe Lash.

Terry Welle led Lincoln with 10 points.

Copy the Story Link