Lewiston’s Joseph Dube and Thornton Academy’s Henry Mahoney are the respective winners of the 2024 Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Defensive Offensive Linemen Awards.
A four-year starter and all-conference selection for Lewiston, Dube, the defensive winner, recorded six sacks and 87 tackles (14 for loss) this season. He was also chosen as the 2024 Class A North Defensive Player of the Year.
Mahoney was a three-year starter for a Thornton Academy team that made three consecutive Class A title game appearances, winning the Gold Ball in 2023. He was named 2024 Gerry Raymond Lineman of the Year as the top lineman in the Southern Maine Athletic Association.
Awarded since 2010, the Gaziano awards are given annually to the top senior offensive and defensive linemen in Maine. As winners, Dube and Mahoney will receive $5,000 as well as trophies.
Gardiner’s Kyle Doody and Medomak Valley’s Porter Gahagan (defense) and Kennebunk’s Charles Majkowski and Scarborough’s Cole Tomuschat (offense) were the other Gaziano finalists. Those players will receive $1,000 each.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.