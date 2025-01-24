Lewiston’s Joseph Dube and Thornton Academy’s Henry Mahoney are the respective winners of the 2024 Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Defensive Offensive Linemen Awards.

A four-year starter and all-conference selection for Lewiston, Dube, the defensive winner, recorded six sacks and 87 tackles (14 for loss) this season. He was also chosen as the 2024 Class A North Defensive Player of the Year.

Mahoney was a three-year starter for a Thornton Academy team that made three consecutive Class A title game appearances, winning the Gold Ball in 2023. He was named 2024 Gerry Raymond Lineman of the Year as the top lineman in the Southern Maine Athletic Association.

Awarded since 2010, the Gaziano awards are given annually to the top senior offensive and defensive linemen in Maine. As winners, Dube and Mahoney will receive $5,000 as well as trophies.

Gardiner’s Kyle Doody and Medomak Valley’s Porter Gahagan (defense) and Kennebunk’s Charles Majkowski and Scarborough’s Cole Tomuschat (offense) were the other Gaziano finalists. Those players will receive $1,000 each.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link