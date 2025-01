Turning crisis into care: a look at Maine investments in student and educator mental health Federal funding has helped schools invest in new programs to support students’ and teachers’ emotional well-being in the short and long term.

An innovative approach to literacy launches a new chapter in Maine education As part of an investment using federal emergency relief funding, nearly 900 Maine educators have completed new professional development courses in literacy instruction.

Investing in workforce development programs to prepare students for future careers The Extended Learning Opportunities program has reached more than 3,350 Maine students, emphasizing locally-based career exploration outside of the traditional classroom.

How outdoor education is benefitting students in the Pine Tree State Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Department of Education established two outdoor education programs, allowing students statewide to learn in new and innovative ways outside of the traditional classroom.

Building relationships and stronger schools: BARR’s impact across Maine Now implemented in more than 100 Maine schools, BARR combines relationship building with real-time data to enhance student engagement and well-being.