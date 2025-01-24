BRUNSWICK – Evelyn Armstrong King died on Jan. 18, 2025 in Brunswick.

She was born in Machias on Nov. 16, 1928, daughter and only child of Harlan and Catherine Mitchell Armstrong. At an early age she moved to Jonesport where she graduated from Jonesport High School, class of 1945. She graduated from Colby College and the Central Maine General Hospital of Medical Technology in 1949.

During the summers while in college, she was the proprietor of Evelyn’s Tea Room, an ice cream and sandwich shop in Jonesport.

Her first job was at the Bath Memorial Hospital. She was employed there as the Medical Technologist until her marriage to Arthur Donald King on Oct. 6, 1951 in Jonesport. Her husband predeceased her on Dec. 24, 1997.

Evelyn was a past president of the Huse School PTA, a Sunday School teacher at the old Central Church in Bath, a member of the MHS Band Boosters and a band mother.

She was a Cub Scout Den Mother for eight years and especially enjoyed marching in the Bath Memorial Day Parade with her den. She was a member of the Plant Memorial Auxiliary, the Cosmopolitan Club, and Bath Senior Citizens.

Evelyn King is survived by her children, David King, Carol Duffy, Jeffrey King, and Elizabeth Burkley; her grandchildren, Kristin King Crafts, Stephanie King Morse, Sean Duffy, Bryan Duffy, Eamon Duffy, and Arthur King; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bath, officiated by her cousin, Pastor Gerald R. Mitchell, Jr. of the Pioneer Baptist Church, Norwalk, Calif.

Her family is grateful for the care provided by Mere Point-Midcoast Senior Center and MaineHealth CHANS Hospice.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Donations in her memory may be made to the

Sawyer Memorial Congregational Church Steeple Fund,

care of Sharon Hext,

P.O. Box 249,

Jonesport, ME 04649

