BRUNSWICK – Evelyn Armstrong King died on Jan. 18, 2025 in Brunswick.
She was born in Machias on Nov. 16, 1928, daughter and only child of Harlan and Catherine Mitchell Armstrong. At an early age she moved to Jonesport where she graduated from Jonesport High School, class of 1945. She graduated from Colby College and the Central Maine General Hospital of Medical Technology in 1949.
During the summers while in college, she was the proprietor of Evelyn’s Tea Room, an ice cream and sandwich shop in Jonesport.
Her first job was at the Bath Memorial Hospital. She was employed there as the Medical Technologist until her marriage to Arthur Donald King on Oct. 6, 1951 in Jonesport. Her husband predeceased her on Dec. 24, 1997.
Evelyn was a past president of the Huse School PTA, a Sunday School teacher at the old Central Church in Bath, a member of the MHS Band Boosters and a band mother.
She was a Cub Scout Den Mother for eight years and especially enjoyed marching in the Bath Memorial Day Parade with her den. She was a member of the Plant Memorial Auxiliary, the Cosmopolitan Club, and Bath Senior Citizens.
Evelyn King is survived by her children, David King, Carol Duffy, Jeffrey King, and Elizabeth Burkley; her grandchildren, Kristin King Crafts, Stephanie King Morse, Sean Duffy, Bryan Duffy, Eamon Duffy, and Arthur King; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bath, officiated by her cousin, Pastor Gerald R. Mitchell, Jr. of the Pioneer Baptist Church, Norwalk, Calif.
Her family is grateful for the care provided by Mere Point-Midcoast Senior Center and MaineHealth CHANS Hospice.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
Donations in her memory may be made to the
Sawyer Memorial Congregational Church Steeple Fund,
care of Sharon Hext,
P.O. Box 249,
Jonesport, ME 04649
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.