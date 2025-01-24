IRVING, Texas – Roselene “Lee” F. Peacock, 94, of Irving, Texas, formerly of Georgetown, Maine and Dunedin, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 12, 2024 due to heart failure, with her daughter by her side and her family in her thoughts.

Born on July 19, 1930, in Quincy, Mass., to James (Genaro) and Olympia (Volpe) D’Andrea, Lee was raised in Quincy, Mass. alongside her three older sisters. A devout catholic, she was a dedicated member of the Bath, Maine Garden Club and participated in various gardening and floral organizations throughout her life.

Lee operated several antique stores in Massachusetts and Maine, showcasing her passion for antiques. In her leisure time, she enjoyed golfing and was a skilled crafter, engaging in sewing, jewelry-making and baking. Known for her keen sense of style, Lee was always thoughtful in her attire.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, James.

Lee is survived by her three children, James III and his wife, Lynn, of Argyle, Texas, Judith of Irving, Texas, and Jeffrey and his wife, Michelle, of Freeport. She also leaves behind five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath, followed by burial at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown.

To send a condolence, or for more information, please visit http://www.legacy.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or the American Heart Association

